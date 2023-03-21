Professional Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $10.35 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.34. 10,475,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,350,691. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

