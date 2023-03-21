Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Stryker stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.