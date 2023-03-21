Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 1,419 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. NuVasive makes up 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

