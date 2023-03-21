ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.07

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 169838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

ProFrac Trading Down 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

