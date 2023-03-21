Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45. Progressive has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,210 shares of company stock worth $6,775,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

