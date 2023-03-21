Prom Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.67 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Prom has a market cap of $91.84 million and $4.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00017885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00031258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00203222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,146.54 or 1.00036014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.18188523 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,377,069.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.