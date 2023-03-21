ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.41. 423,039 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

