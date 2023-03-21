Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $451.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

