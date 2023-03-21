Qtum Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00011361 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $333.45 million and approximately $58.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.45 or 0.06380055 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00062232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018576 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,583,496 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

