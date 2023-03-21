QUINT Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00004867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $1.99 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00361584 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.21 or 0.26281160 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010265 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.