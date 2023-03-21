Radicle (RAD) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00006952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $95.98 million and $5.23 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00359761 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,398.47 or 0.26148720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

