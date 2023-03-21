Range Financial Group LLC Buys 4,368 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 51,442 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $491.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

