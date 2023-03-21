Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after buying an additional 2,629,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. 3,375,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

