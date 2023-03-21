Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,768,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,668 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

