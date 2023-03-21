Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $119.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

