Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Hormel Foods by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.41. 845,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

