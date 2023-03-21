Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,288 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,570. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

