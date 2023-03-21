Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RRC. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,514,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 126.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.