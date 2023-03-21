RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases $254,400.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,492,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,265,744.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Up 0.9 %

RMAX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 124,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $310.07 million, a P/E ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.00%.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.