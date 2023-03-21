Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2023 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2023 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2023 – Ross Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ross Stores had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $120.00.

2/21/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Ross Stores had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,218,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

