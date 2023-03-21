Renee L. Wilm Sells 18,100 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $16,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 11,730,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,644,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $366.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

