Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $183.78 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Reserve Rights alerts:

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.

At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.

Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens’ value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

