Reviewing Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 3.72 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -12.63

This table compares Natcore Technology and Valens Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Natcore Technology and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.60%.

Risk and Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

