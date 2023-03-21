Ribbon Finance Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $81.71 million and $533,913.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00358123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.00 or 0.26019184 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

