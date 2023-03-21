Rocket Pool (RPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.48 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $780.60 million and $8.48 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $40.54 or 0.00144419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,257,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,257,025 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

