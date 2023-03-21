Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,672,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.74. 100,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average is $261.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

