Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,731. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $483.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,848,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

