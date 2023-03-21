Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,881. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.60.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.70.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

