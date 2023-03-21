Royal Bank of Canada Trims Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Target Price to $3.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPH. Bank of America cut Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Graphite Bio stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 10,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,325. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,712,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 4,129,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Graphite Bio by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 612,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

