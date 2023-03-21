RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RPM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Up 1.1 %

RPM stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

