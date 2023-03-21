SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $21,515.29 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03992886 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,657.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

