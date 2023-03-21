Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $258,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.