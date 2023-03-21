Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 34,095 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Reservoir Media comprises approximately 2.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $395.35 million, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

