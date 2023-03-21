Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 47,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 445,598 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE PCT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

