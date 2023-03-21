Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,433,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,433,821.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,238 shares of company stock worth $2,561,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

