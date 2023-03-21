Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $480,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. OTR Global cut shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $512.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

