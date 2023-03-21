Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 2,650 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $318.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,873 shares of company stock valued at $38,476,863. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

