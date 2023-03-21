Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

