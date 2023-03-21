Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Head to Head Review

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 0 6 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 67.13%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 48.06%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 18.18 $78.36 million $0.37 16.08 Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.63 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -14.13

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Centerra Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 52.55% 3.04% 2.35% Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37%

Volatility & Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sandstorm Gold pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerra Gold pays out -44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Centerra Gold on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

