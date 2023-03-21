SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Declares Annual Dividend of $2.19

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.1864 per share by the software maker on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
SAP has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SAP to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
SAP Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $123.48. 594,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
