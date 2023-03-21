Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

