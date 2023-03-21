Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $11.60 on Friday. Savaria has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

About Savaria

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.