Savior LLC Increases Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas accounts for about 1.2% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 223,316.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 25,189,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,001,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $140.50.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

