Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

