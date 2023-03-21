Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Cut by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

