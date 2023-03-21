Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Increased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

