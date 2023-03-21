Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,307 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

