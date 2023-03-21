Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Cut by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,092,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 237,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,335. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.