Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,841 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 8.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $244,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,997,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

