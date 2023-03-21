Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Seagen Trading Up 0.0 %

SGEN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $200.50. The company had a trading volume of 103,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,574. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $202.86.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $281,065,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seagen by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

